Hibs offer midfielder Dylan McGeouch a new three-year deal

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has confirmed that the club has offered Dylan McGeouch a new three-year deal.

he former Celitc midfielder is out of contract in the summer and Lennon is keen to tie down the 24-year-old, who has established himself as one of the key players in the Hibees squad.

“It is not in writing yet, but is verbally there,” said Lennon.

“The ball is firmly in Dylan’s court and he is taking a bit of time to think about things — I’ll be pushing him a little more as the weeks go on.

“He is an important player, he is having a fantastic season and we are seeing the best of him. It’s something we will look to pursue very quickly. It is very high up on our list of priorities.

“It’s his prerogative to think things over and he hasn’t said no. He’s in a good place at the moment and we don’t want to upset that. But we want to get him tied down to a longer-term contract if we can.

“We’ll speak to him and his representative as soon as possible.

“He is in a position where he can go — but I think he owes a bit to the club as well.

“I would like more goals from him because he has got that in his game.

“Aside from that, his all-round game is superb, his fitness levels, his reading of the game, his passing, his drive and robustness. We are seeing the best of him now.”

Lennon also admitted that he is an admirer of Barnsley’s 21-year-old midfielder Stevie Mallan, who moved to Yorkshire from the Saints last year but has found game-time limited. The player has been linked with a move to Hibs this transfer window.

“We are interested in a lot of players,” added Lennon. “We like him, we liked him at St Mirren, and if there’s a possibility there then it’s something we might look at.”