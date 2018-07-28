Hibs on verge of deal for Man City’s Thomas Agyepong

Hibs hope to tie up a deal for Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong within the next few days, the Evening News can reveal.

The Ghana internationalist has passed a medical at Easter Road and it is understood that only a few formalities need to be completed before the 21-year-old joins Neil Lennon’s squad on a season-long loan.

Hibs are confident of obtaining the necessary work permit and SFA endorsement which would allow Agyepong to make the switch to Edinburgh to become Lennon’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Flo Kamberi, Stevie Mallan and Adam Bogdan.

Agyepong uses his blistering pace to operate in a wide-left berth, very much in the mould of Brandon Barker who, as a flying winger, became a firm favourite with fans as he spent last season with Hibs.

The game-time and experience Barker gained in a green-and-white shirt impressed City who see a similar deal for Agyepong as being a beneficial arrangement for both parties.

Hibs boss Lennon admitted after the 3-2 Europa League win over Greek side Asteras Tripolis that his squad was “short of quality” compared to where it stood at the end of last season with Barker, Jamie Maclaren and Scott Allan having all returned to their parent clubs.

Lennon had hoped to persuade City to allow Barker to spend another season in the Capital, but he’s likely to spend the coming campaign in England where several clubs are said to be interested in him.

However, Lennon insisted strengthening his squad was “a work in progress” with the arrival of Agyepong the next step. Agyepong has trod a similar path to Barker in terms of his development since joining City as an 18-year-old from the Right to Dream Academy in his homeland, farmed out on loan over the past few seasons to Dutch clubs FC Twente and NAC Breda.

Capped three times by Ghana, a shoulder injury he suffered in March ended Agyepong’s time in the Netherlands, but now he’s been given a clean bill of health and all that is required is to improve his match fitness once the necessary red tape is dealt with.

Meanwhile, Croatian striker Ivan Lendric – who had been on trial at East Mains this week – has been told he won’t be offered a contract by Hibs.