Hibs have teamed up with Too Good To Go to help reduce food waste on match days

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The club has teamed up with Too Good To Get, which lets people buy surplus food which would otherwise be thrown away for a reduced price.

App users search for nearby businesses with unsold produce and can then buy a ‘Magic Bag’. The special ‘Match Day Goodies’ bags will contain a selection of food items from Hibs’ food kiosks worth £12 but will cost just £4 each.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg McEwan, commercial director at Hibs, said: “As a club we are always looking at ways to become more sustainable and to reduce waste.

“Through our work with Too Good To Go, we will continue to lead the way in Scotland on this front, whilst also providing food that our supporters or people in the community will enjoy.

“We hope people enjoy their Magic Bags and we can see this making a big impact on reducing our food waste at Easter Road.”

It comes after Hibs was named in the UK’s top 10 green football clubs in 2019 for its commitment to sustainability, which has seen it install a vegan kiosk in the North Stand, use 100 per cent renewable energy source, and partner with Environmental Waste Controls to reduce the amount of non-recycled waste on site.

The club is also in the process of electrifying its cars and vans and adding EV charging points in the areas around the stadium.

Paschalis Loucaides, UK managing director of Too Good To Go, said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed Hibernian FC into our growing community of over 15,000 partner stores.

“This collaboration will mean that the abundance of delicious food available at their club will be enjoyed and eaten rather than wasted and I know our app users in the area are going to love their Magic Bags.

“It’s great to see Hibs leading the way when it comes to sporting grounds being more sustainable and I’m really looking forward to seeing the impact we can make together.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.