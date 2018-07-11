Hibs plan to have Ryan Porteous back for Runavik return leg

Hibs expect Ryan Porteous to be fit for the second leg of their Europa League tie against NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands after the central defender was injured while on international duty with Scotland’s Under-21 side.

Porteous suffered a knee knock playing against Togo in the opening game of the Toulon Tournament, but went on to play three further games, victories over hosts France and South Korea before the young Scots were beaten in the semi-final by England.

As a result, the 20-year-old has missed all three of the Easter Road club’s pre-season friendlies and, although he has trained with Neil Lennon’s squad, he won’t be ready for tomorrow night’s first leg at Easter Road.

However, Porteous’ name has been included in the 25 submitted to UEFA for this stage of the Europa League and the Evening News understands he’ll be part of the squad which will travel to face Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park on Sunday to mark the Highland League outfit’s 125th anniversary.

If he comes through that match, in which Hibs will field a side made up largely of their development squad, Porteous will be included in the party which will fly out to the Faroes.