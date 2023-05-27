GK – DAVID MARSHALL 6/10

Beaten at his near post for the goal, which went through Stevenson’s legs, and untroubled thereafter with Hibs dominating the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RB – LEWIS MILLER 6

Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-1

Missed a golden chance with a free header before his wretched luck with injuries returned. Could be a big player next season if he gets fit.

RCB – WILL FISH 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close to heading a late winner only to denied by Zander Clark on the line. Saw lots of the ball and used it well. Very good since Porteous left.

LCB – PAUL HANLON 8

Din’t have a lot of defending to do but did it well and denied a goal by two excellent Zander Clark saves. Has had a good six months alongside Fish.

LB – LEWIS STEVENSON 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps unlucky when Yutaro Oda’s shot went through his legs and into the net. Booked for a flailing arm which caught the Japanese forward.

AMR – CHRIS CADDEN 6

Booked for a foul on Oda shortly before being stretchered off with a serious-looking injury. Got Cochrane sent off by nipping in front of him.

CM – JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booked for a cynical foul on Barrie McKay after clashing heads with Peter Haring and went off early in the second half with an arm injury.

CM – JIMMY JEGGO 6

Did OK in the first half and then withdrawn for tactical reasons at half time to give the team a fare more attacking impetus.

CM – JOE NEWELL 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Hibs dominating the ball, the Englishman dictated play and was prepared to put his foot in when required. Has had a decent season.

AML – ELIÉ YOUAN 6

Had his moments but unable to repeat his brilliant midweek performance against Celtic. Fell asleep for the Hearts goal, allowing Oda to run off him.

ST – KEVIN NISBET 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it was indeed his last game for Hibs, then the striker signed off on a high. Terrific free-kick, worked hard and made a real nuisance of himself.

SUB – HARRY McKIRDY 6

For Jeggo at half time. Flashed in a decent low cross and hooked an ambitious shot wide in injury time.

SUB – EWAN HENDERSON 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Miller at half time. Failed to make the impact required when quality was needed in the final third.

SUB – JOSH CAMPBELL 5

For Doyle-Hayes 51mins. Ended up filling in at right back and gave away too many silly fouls as frustration built.

SUB – MARIJAN CABRAJA 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Stevenson 56mins. Put in a couple of dangerous crosses when he came on.

SUB – MIKEY DEVLIN 6

For Henderson 91mins. Made his Hibs debut as an auxiliary battering ram striker.

Player ratings scale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad