Hibs player ratings: Four players score 8/10 in victory over Livingston
Ratings out of 10 for every Hibs player who featured against Livingston.
GK – DAVID MARSHALL 6/10
Bright all-pink kit caught the eye, but the veteran keeper was largely untroubled after picking Nouble’s superb early strike out of the net.
RB – CHRIS CADDEN 7
End product not quite up to his usual high standard in the first half but much better in the second and the architect of Omeonga’s own goal.
RCB – WILL FISH 8
Important block on six-yard line after two minutes set tone for an accomplished, steady display. His through-ball set Youan free for the equaliser.
LCB – PAUL HANLON 8
Partnership and understanding with Fish getting better by the week. In form and playing as well as he has done all season.
LB – MARIJAN CABRAJA 6
He is not the first defender to find things tough against Joel Nouble and won’t be the last. But his forward pass for Hoppe led to the red card.
CM – CJ EGAN-RILEY 7
Loose with a coupe of passes but generally kept it moving well and seems to forming a good partnership with Jeggo. Booked for lunge on Obileye.
CM – JAMES JEGGO 7
The Australian does the ugly side of the game very well, so this match on a sticky artificial surface suited his game. Picked up another booking.
AMR – EWAN HENDERSON 7
Saw plenty of the ball in the first half. Blasted over from the edge of the box on 20 minutes when more composure was needed.
AMC – JOSH CAMPBELL 8
Strapping down his right thigh did not curtail his energetic and all-action style. The midfielder sprayed it about and certainly played his part.
AML – ELIÉ YOUAN 8
Who said he couldn’t score when out on the left? Took his first very well and mishit his second after a neat one-two. Set up the third too.
ST – MATTHEW HOPPE 7
Put in a shift, keeping the Livi defenders on their toes by making plenty of decent runs into the channel. Should have scored just after half time.
SUB – KEVIN NISBET 6
For Hoppe 67mins. Booked shortly after coming on for foul on Omeonga.
SUB – MYKOLA KUKHAREVYCH 6
For Henderson 67mins. Welcome return to action for the big Ukrainian.
SUB – LEWIS MILLER 6
For Egan-Riley 78mins. Australian right-back got a few minutes under his belt.
SUB – OSCAR MACINTYRE 6
For Youan 92mins.