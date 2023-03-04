Hibs player ratings: Four players score 8/10 in victory over Livingston

GK – DAVID MARSHALL 6/10

Bright all-pink kit caught the eye, but the veteran keeper was largely untroubled after picking Nouble’s superb early strike out of the net.

RB – CHRIS CADDEN 7

Elie Youan celebrates with Matthew Hoppe after scoring to make it 2-1. Picture: Roddy Scott / SNS

End product not quite up to his usual high standard in the first half but much better in the second and the architect of Omeonga’s own goal.

RCB – WILL FISH 8

Important block on six-yard line after two minutes set tone for an accomplished, steady display. His through-ball set Youan free for the equaliser.

LCB – PAUL HANLON 8

Partnership and understanding with Fish getting better by the week. In form and playing as well as he has done all season.

LB – MARIJAN CABRAJA 6

He is not the first defender to find things tough against Joel Nouble and won’t be the last. But his forward pass for Hoppe led to the red card.

CM – CJ EGAN-RILEY 7

Loose with a coupe of passes but generally kept it moving well and seems to forming a good partnership with Jeggo. Booked for lunge on Obileye.

CM – JAMES JEGGO 7

The Australian does the ugly side of the game very well, so this match on a sticky artificial surface suited his game. Picked up another booking.

AMR – EWAN HENDERSON 7

Saw plenty of the ball in the first half. Blasted over from the edge of the box on 20 minutes when more composure was needed.

AMC – JOSH CAMPBELL 8

Strapping down his right thigh did not curtail his energetic and all-action style. The midfielder sprayed it about and certainly played his part.

AML – ELIÉ YOUAN 8

Who said he couldn’t score when out on the left? Took his first very well and mishit his second after a neat one-two. Set up the third too.

ST – MATTHEW HOPPE 7

Put in a shift, keeping the Livi defenders on their toes by making plenty of decent runs into the channel. Should have scored just after half time.

SUB – KEVIN NISBET 6

For Hoppe 67mins. Booked shortly after coming on for foul on Omeonga.

SUB – MYKOLA KUKHAREVYCH 6

For Henderson 67mins. Welcome return to action for the big Ukrainian.

SUB – LEWIS MILLER 6

For Egan-Riley 78mins. Australian right-back got a few minutes under his belt.

SUB – OSCAR MACINTYRE 6

For Youan 92mins.

