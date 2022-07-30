Hibs player ratings: How they fared against St Johnstone

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DAVID MARSHALL 6/10

Did what he had to do. Made one routine save midway through the second half, but other than that the new captain wasn’t really made to work much by a blunt Saints attack.

CHRIS CADDEN 7

PERTH, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Hibs' Nohan Kenneh thanks the fans at full-time during a cinch Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Hibernian at McDiarmid Park, on July 30, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Picking up where he left off last season, he got forward at every opportunity from right back and looks like he will be a big player again this season.

ROCKY BUSHIRI 7

Was briefly given the goal by Sky and BBC before it was taken off him. Steady enough beside Porteous at the back, where he wasn’t tested too much defensively.

RYAN PORTEOUS 7

Typically at the centre of the most controversial moment of the match when on the receiving end of Murray Davidson’s red card challenge. Solid at the back and distributed the ball well.

MARIJAN CARBAJA 6

Should have been sent off for a late and reckless challenge on Ryan McGowan 10 minutes from the end. The Croatian was a tad rusty but showed enough to suggest that he could be a good replacement for Josh Doig.

NOHAN KENNEH 8

Anchoring the midfield, the 19-year-old summer signing from Leeds United did the simple things well, breaking up play, filling in defensively and keeping possession. Could be a key player this season.

EWAN HENDERSON 7

Another good performance from Hibs’ best player during the Premier Sports Cup matches. Clearly playing with lots of confidence, he got into good areas and saw plenty of the ball.

JOE NEWELL 7

Dovetailed well with Henderson in the midfield three. Clever ball behind the full-back to created a chance fort Tavares in the first half, but there were other times when the idea was there but the execution lacking.

ELIAS MELKERSEN 6

Looked sharp early on before fading. Right wing isn’t his natural or best position but he twice skinned Adam Montgomery in the first five minutes. Plenty of effort as always.

ELIE YOUAN 6

Up against three centre-backs, it wasn’t easy for the French striker to find space and he only had one half-chance in the second half. But he worked hard and it looks like all the attributes are there.

YAIR TAVARES 6

Should have done much better with his chance in the first half, doing the hard part with sublime skill to cut inside before ballooning over the bar with his right foot. There were glimpses of his talent, but not enough of them.

SUBS

CHRISTIAN DOIDGE 6

For Melkersen 69mins. His aerial threat gave Hibs a new attacking dimension in the last 20 minutes.

DEMITRI MITCHELL 6

For Tavares 69mins. Positive in possession when he was introduced on the left.

JOSH CAMPBELL 7

For Cadden 78mins. Got himself into the right place at the right time to scramble home the winner.

JAKE DOYLE-HAYES 6