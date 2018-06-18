Hibs players back in training ahead of Europa League qualifiers

The bulk of the Hibs squad return to pre-season training today to begin preparations for next month’s Europa League qualifier.

Neil Lennon’s players were due to reassemble at East Mains this morning, five weeks after the previous campaign ended with a stirring 5-5 draw against Rangers.

Some players have already been to the training centre in recent days for additional fitness work, treatment and testing, but this is the official day for the squad to report back to work.

Internationalists like Lewis Stevenson and John McGinn have been given additional time off after their recent involvement with Scotland, while Ofir Marciano will continue his treatment in Israel after sustaining a hand injury on international duty last month. Florian Kamberi, who signed a three-year deal with Hibs last week, is likely to arrive in Edinburgh later this week, but the majority of the team were expected to be present today.

Hibs have three-and-a-half weeks to prepare for their opening Europa League qualifier, which is due to take place on Thursday, July 12.

The draw for both the first and second qualifying round takes place this Wednesday.

Martin Boyle is aiming to be fit in time for the start of the European adventure. The forward is still battling his way back to fitness after sustaining a hamstring injury in the penultimate game of last season against Hearts at Tynecastle and has spent the past week at East Mains working on his recovery.

The Easter Road side have two friendlies arranged prior to their Europa opener, with a trip to Linlithgow Rose on Saturday week followed by a visit to Berwick Rangers on Tuesday, July 6.