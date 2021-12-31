Hibs plot winter break friendlies as Shaun Maloney speaks on Chris Mueller signing

Chris Mueller will be involved in the winter break bounce games

The players were given some time off after the Boxing Day victory over Dundee United at Tannadice and will return to East Mains on Monday January 3 after a well-earned rest.

New signing Chris Mueller is expected to feature in the bounce games as he settles in with his new club, and Maloney is looking forward to seeing what the 25-year-old can do.

He said: “It’s a big positive to have Chris here training with us ahead of his transfer.

“It’s a positive out of a very difficult situation, he will have a few weeks’ training with us so he will have an understanding of how we want to play.

“We will arrange a couple of friendlies which will allow him to get up to speed."

Those friendly matches will also be an opportunity for more players to get gametime with fringe players such as Alex Gogic and Drey Wright likely to be involved along with those returning from injury such as Christian Doidge and Melker Hallberg.

The arrival of Mueller should give the Easter Road side an extra dimension in the final third and Maloney revealed he has already scrutinised his performances in MLS.

“I am looking forward to getting him on the pitch,” the 38-year-old added.

“When I started discussing things with the club, I looked at his profile and what he did at Orlando.