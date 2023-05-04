CEO Ben Kensell announced at the start of the calendar year that following an internal review, a decision had been made to add the role to the senior leadership structure at the club. He said: “We haven’t been good enough on the pitch and we know that. Just before the World Cup, we started a review based on previous transfer windows and as a result of that, we have restructured. The Directors of Football will review all areas of the footballing side and work with me, hand-in-hand, to take us forward.”

The appointment, due to be confirmed by the Easter Road side later today, comes after a four-month search to find the person for the role with former Hibs striker and manager Mixu Paatelainen and veteran agent Raymond Sparkes also interviewed by the Hibs hierarchy along with two other candidates, as club chiefs sought an individual ‘with a recruitment bias’.

The search began in January but following the untimely passing of owner Ron Gordon, the process was temporarily put on the back burner to allow the club to grieve. Shortlist interviews took place throughout April with former Reading and Leeds United boss and ex-Arsenal scouting chief McDermott winning over senior Hibs figures including manager Lee Johnson, who has been closely involved with the process since day one.

A general view of Hibs' Easter Road stadium