News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
14 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
17 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
19 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
1 day ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
1 day ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Hibs poised to make Director of Football announcement ahead of St Mirren clash

Hibs are poised to unveil Brian McDermott as their new Director of Football.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 4th May 2023, 06:52 BST- 2 min read

CEO Ben Kensell announced at the start of the calendar year that following an internal review, a decision had been made to add the role to the senior leadership structure at the club. He said: “We haven’t been good enough on the pitch and we know that. Just before the World Cup, we started a review based on previous transfer windows and as a result of that, we have restructured. The Directors of Football will review all areas of the footballing side and work with me, hand-in-hand, to take us forward.”

The appointment, due to be confirmed by the Easter Road side later today, comes after a four-month search to find the person for the role with former Hibs striker and manager Mixu Paatelainen and veteran agent Raymond Sparkes also interviewed by the Hibs hierarchy along with two other candidates, as club chiefs sought an individual ‘with a recruitment bias’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The search began in January but following the untimely passing of owner Ron Gordon, the process was temporarily put on the back burner to allow the club to grieve. Shortlist interviews took place throughout April with former Reading and Leeds United boss and ex-Arsenal scouting chief McDermott winning over senior Hibs figures including manager Lee Johnson, who has been closely involved with the process since day one.

A general view of Hibs' Easter Road stadiumA general view of Hibs' Easter Road stadium
A general view of Hibs' Easter Road stadium
Most Popular

The 62-year-old will be tasked with overseeing Hibs’ recruitment strategy and working closely with the club’s academy and ultimately putting in place a plan that will see the Capital club consistently finish in the top four of the cinch Premiership and qualify for Europe.

Related topics:Brian McDermottSt MirrenLee Johnson