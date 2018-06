Have your say

Hibs have learned the identity of their six possible opponents in the Europa League first qualifying round.

The draw takes place at midday on Wednesday and the Easter Road side will be seeded.

They will face either Levadia Tallinn (Estonia), IBV Vestmannaeyjar (Iceland), Kups Kuopio (Finland), Liepaja (Latvia), NSI Runavik (Faroe Isles) or the winner of the preliminary round tie between Tre Fiori (San Marino) and Bala Town (Wales).