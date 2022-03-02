The Hibs players training ahead of the trip to Dens Park

Hibs' predicted starting XI for trip to Dundee

Hibs travel to Dundee tonight with a threadbare squad, leaving manager Shaun Maloney with a limited number of options for his starting XI.

By Phil Johnson
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 3:25 pm

Results and performances in recent weeks have been encouraging, but the manager doesn’t have his problems to seek on the injury front with 11 first-team players on the sidelines.

Teenagers Jacob Blaney and Oscar MacIntyre will be on the bench against tonight along with recent development team signing Allan Delferriere.

Here's how we think Maloney will set out his side...

1. GK - Kevin Dabrowski

With Matt Macey very doubtful, the Polish keeper will step in between the sticks

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. RCB - Rocky Bushiri

Rocky is expected to be on the right side of a back three

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

3. CB - Ryan Porteous

The boyhood Hibby has been the club's best player this term.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. LCB - Lewis Stevenson

Will wear the armband and slot back in at left-sided centre-back

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Dundee Hibs
