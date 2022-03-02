Hibs' predicted starting XI for trip to Dundee

Results and performances in recent weeks have been encouraging, but the manager doesn’t have his problems to seek on the injury front with 11 first-team players on the sidelines.
Teenagers Jacob Blaney and Oscar MacIntyre will be on the bench against tonight along with recent development team signing Allan Delferriere.
Here's how we think Maloney will set out his side...
1. GK - Kevin Dabrowski
With Matt Macey very doubtful, the Polish keeper will step in between the sticks
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. RCB - Rocky Bushiri
Rocky is expected to be on the right side of a back three
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
3. CB - Ryan Porteous
The boyhood Hibby has been the club's best player this term.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. LCB - Lewis Stevenson
Will wear the armband and slot back in at left-sided centre-back
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group