Hibs' predicted starting XI to face Motherwell in Scottish Cup - with potential full debut

Unfortunately for Shaun Maloney, he doesn’t have his problems to seek on the injury front with a number of absentees ahead of this key clash.

Four players have returned to training this week, including goalkeeper Matt Macey, captain Paul Hanlon, midfielder Joe Newell and attacker Chris Mueller. However, it remains unlikely any of them will be fit enough to start the match at Fir Park.

Defender Rocky Bushiri is still suspended following his red card for violent conduct in the 0-0 draw with Dundee, while fellow defender Paul McGinn remains on the sidelines.

Left-midfielder Demetri Mitchell is out, while Kyle Magennis is a long-term absentee.

Striker Kevin Nisbet has successfully undergone knee surgery and won’t be back in action for another seven to nine months.

Here's how we believe Maloney will set out his side...

1. GK - Kevin Dabrowski With Matt Macey out, the Polish keeper will remain between the sticks

2. RCB - Chris Cadden The former Motherwell man did a decent job at right centre-back against St Johnstone and expect him to start there against his former club.

3. CB - Ryan Porteous The boyhood Hibby has been the club's best player this term.

4. LCB - Lewis Stevenson He started at left centre-back the last time Hibs played Motherwell, which earned them a clean sheet, so expect a swap with Josh Doig for this one.