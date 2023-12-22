Hibs predicted starting XI v St Johnstone as Nick Montgomery makes 2 changes

Nick Montgomery could make two changes as his side travels up to Inverness

It will be a tricky weekend for the Hibees as they take on Ross County away from home off the back of defeat to St Johnstone. With Christmas around the corner, Nick Montgomery will be desperate to secure three points and give the gift of league safety to his fans.

It's also just a few days until the second Edinburgh Derby gets underway and the Hibees will look to use this weekend as a way of producing some much needed momentum as they take on a side who recently beat Celtic at Parkhead.

Montgomery will be boosted by the return of one Joe Newell who was forced to miss last weekend's trip to Perth due to serving a one-game suspension. It is highly likely he will make a straight return to the starting lineup and ahead of the clash, here is Edinburgh News' predicted starting XI...

1 . David Marshall - GK Once again, the Hibs number one will take the gloves.

2 . Lewis Miller - RB The Australian defender will have received a boost from an international call-up to improve his performance from last weekend.

3 . Will Fish - CB Fish, a hopeful longstay at Easter Road, will once again take his place in the back four