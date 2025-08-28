Hibs will look to go on the offensive from the kick-off at the Polish Army Stadium tonight, as David Gray’s men seek to overturn the 2-1 loss to Legia Warsaw at Easter Road last week. At stake is a place in the UEFA Conference League.

And Gray definitely has options available to him as more players recover from injuries, meaning he’s got decisions to make for a contest that - if that first leg is anything to go by - promises plenty of drama. Legia, Conference League quarter-finalists last season, would represent a significant scalp for the Edinburgh side.

Gray is acutely aware, too, that Legia are unpredictable - and lined up in an unfamiliar shape away from home, the former club captain saying: "They did rotate quite a bit, and even when they played against us, they had a slightly different shape in possession. As I said to the players about that, it's a compliment to the way we've been playing, and how they set up to try to play against us.

"They have been more of a 4-3-3 or a variation of that, so they could revert to that. We need to make sure the players are very much aware of the challenges that might come up in the game, and how we can put a game plan in place to make sure we're ready for whatever happens.

"They also had no game at the weekend, so I think they'll be fresh. Everyone's going into the game in the same sort of position. The reason for rotation will be because of the number of fixtures that they've got as well during this busy period.

"But it's a 90-minute game. No excuses going into it. We'll make sure the travel's right, everything's ready to go, and we're fully prepared and there's been nothing in between. We know exactly what we're going into."

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up:

GK Jordan Smith Undisputed No. 1. Has demonstrated enormous mental fortitude in a dramatic season to date. And it's still August ...

RCB Warren O'Hora All business. All the time. Has possibly been forced to curtail some of his more attacking instincts in European games. But passing might prove key if Hibs are to break the Partizan press.

CB Rocky Bushiri Only one pick for first goal scorer, right? Destiny seems to pick the big man as its instrument of intervention on a regular basis.