Hibs provide season-ticket guidance for fans ahead of new campaign

Supporters have been warned that, until all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted by the Scottish Government and local authority, they shouldn’t expect to take up residence in their own seat as the club will be require to continue with social-distancing measures on matchdays.

New card holders have also been told it is unlikely they will have to use it until the club are given the go-ahead to have a full stadium once more.

Hibs have sold over 10,000 tickets for the new campaign despite many supporters doing likewise last term and finding they couldn’t attend a single fixture at Easter Road due to the ongoing pandemic.

Just 4,700 were permitted inside the ground for the club’s first game of the new season, the 3-0 victory over Andorran side Santa Coloma in Europa Conference League qualifying.

