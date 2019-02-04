Hibs reaction: Clock ticking on top-six chances – but players are remaining positive

“Mind the gap” was the taunt as Hibs stretched away from Hearts last season in the Ladbrokes Premiership which, at the end of the season, saw them finish a whopping 18 points ahead of their Capital rivals.

This time round, though, it’s the Jambos’ turn to crow, ten points in front of the currently managerless Easter Road side and with their eyes back on a European spot, while Hibs languishing in the bottom half of the table.

But rather than fret, as supporters tend to do, about the distance separating them from Craig Levein’s men, the focus as far as Hibs fans are concerned should be on sixth-placed St Johnstone.

Catching them and securing a top-half finish has to be the primary target. That would bring a bit of respectability following what all will admit has been a bitterly disappointing season so far but also, in simple financial terms, ensure further visits from Hearts and Celtic and near sell-out crowds.

Saints have a five-point advantage at the moment. It is not an insurmountable challenge by any means, but the clock is ticking. Just nine games now remain before the split, a run which includes clashes with Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and – just as importantly – a trip to Perth.

Next up is Wednesday night’s visit to Celtic Park, when interim head coach Eddie May expects to be in the dugout once again as the search for a successor to Neil Lennon continues, 90 minutes from which few will expect to see a record of just three Ladbrokes Premiership wins in 16 outings improve.

Many might disagree, but goalkeeper Ofir Marciano still believes he and his team-mates can salvage something over the course of the next few weeks.

The Israeli internationalist said: “I think we are better than what the league shows.

“I think most of the games we’ve been better but we’ve struggled to get the results we want.

“I’m really positive that we can go out and achieve our goals this year.”

Marciano argued that belief extended to Hibs’ latest setback, Saturday’s league 2-1 defeat by Aberdeen. Oli Shaw fired the Edinburgh side into an early lead but it only lasted three minutes before Andy Considine and Gary Mackay-Steven, with his sixth goal in the past 18 months against the men in green-and-white, earned the Dons the points.

Marciano continued: “We are frustrated. We deserved at least a draw, if not to win. But it’s one of those days in football that you can get. We didn’t make the most of our action up top plus, of course, with our defending.

“But, we have to move forward and try to make it better in the future.

“We looked the better team. I think in these kind of games, when you go one up so fast, it’s very important to try to keep the score and stretch it. Unfortunately we couldn’t do it.

“The game was really open and I think both teams tried to play football. I would think the supporters really enjoyed the game. For us, the result wasn’t so good. But it’s part of the game.”

Although he was to later save a Mackay-Steven penalty, Marciano was to blame for the second goal. He failed to hold a reasonably routine Greg Stewart shot and although he blocked Stevie May’s follow-up effort, Mackay Steven was there to knock home the second rebound.

While questions hung over the goalkeeper, Eddie May would no doubt wonder why none of his defenders had followed in the original shot, while Marciano himself argued vehemently for offside.

He said: Yes, I thought there was an offside. I’ve not seen it again, but at the time I thought one of their players was offside.

“The referee [Don Robertson] said no. I asked him after the game and he told me no-one was offside, so I have to accept that.”

Now Hibs move on to Wednesday night, one which Marciano revealed he’s savouring as he’ll come face-to face with his great pal, Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton, for the first time despite this being his third season in Scottish football.

He said: “I am very happy for Nir. He’s a great friend, like family here for me, and I’m really really happy for him because he was out for a year. He’s back now and I hope that for the first time in nearly three years we can play against each other.”