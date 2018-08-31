Hibs ready to react on transfer deadline day

A quiet transfer-deadline day is anticipated at Hibs barring any unforeseen developments ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Manager Neil Lennon stated earlier this week that he would be keen to add another new face, and that remains a possibility. However, the Easter Road club are generally content with their summer activity and the current make-up of their squad and will not be indulging in any significant last-minute recruitment unless an opportunity arises where they feel they can add genuine quality.

Hibs pride themselves on getting the bulk of their business done with some time to spare, although they are prepared to react accordingly to any eventuality. For instance, in the last transfer window in January, they ended up having their most dramatic deadline-day in recent years when Celtic’s unexpected move to sign goalkeeper Scott Bain, on loan at Hibs from Dundee at the time, triggered a chain of events that resulted in Simon Murray leaving Hibs for Dens Park, Celtic midfielder Scott Allan heading to Easter Road and Cammy Bell being signed from Kilmarnock to replace Bain. In addition, the finishing touches were put to a loan deal for Florian Kamberi, who had already spent several days on trial at East Mains.

Hibs fans are holding out for Allan to make another deadline-day return to Easter Road today but that scenario was looking increasingly unlikely last night. The midfielder remains out of favour at Celtic Park and is open to heading back to Hibs for a third spell, but the two clubs have so far been unable to agree a deal. While Hibs retain an interest in Allan, the recruitment of creative trio Stevie Mallan, Emerson Hyndman and Daryl Horgan this summer has left them relatively well stocked with midfielders. Barring a last-minute change in the landscape, Allan, who has one year left on his deal at Celtic Park, is unlikely to be returning to Easter Road today.

One move that is on the cards is Scott Martin’s departure from Hibs, with the 21-year-old midfielder expected to seal a permanent move to Hamilton Accies. Danny Swanson has also been told he can leave if he wishes, but it remains to be seen if the 31-year-old, who has been linked with Dundee, Dundee United and Ross County, will take up that option or stay to fight for his place.