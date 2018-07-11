Hibs ‘reject second Celtic bid of £2m for John McGinn’

Hibs are understood to have rejected a second offer from Celtic for midfielder John McGinn, believed to be in the region of £2 million.

The Easter Road side knocked back a £1.5 million bid from the Hoops earlier this month, but were braced for an improved approach for the 22-year-old from Brendan Rodgers’ side.

McGinn is entering the final year of his contract with Hibs and has already been the subject of interest from Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

Birmingham City and Derby County have also been linked with the Scotland international.

Speaking after Paul Hanlon’s testimonial match against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, Hibs No.2 Garry Parker said that there had been no further offers for the former St Mirren youngster, and he was hopeful that McGinn would be available to face NSI Runavik in the Europa League first qualifying round tomorrow night.