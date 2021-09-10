Hibs release Covid passport statement as they ask fans not to contact until plan is formulated

Hibs have released a statement on the Covid passports. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The cinch Premiership leaders are currently working with partners to formulate a plan with the scheme set to impact the club and its supporters.

From the beginning of October, any individual looking to attend a football match with a capacity of more than 10,000 will have to show they have been fully vaccinated.

Hibs will be one of the clubs affected by the introduction of the mandatory domestic Covid passport.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We appreciate our fans will have questions and concerns given the current plans will impact their entry to Easter Road from next month,” the club said.

“We are working closely with the City of Edinburgh Council and SPFL to provide further guidance and will update fans in due course.

“In the meantime, please refrain from calling or emailing our ticket office with your questions. Once a clear plan has been formulated, we will provide instruction on what this means for our fans.

“The decision to implement a Covid vaccine passport was not taken by us, but we must follow government guidance in order to keep our fans safe.

“We know some of our fans, including season-ticket holders, either haven't been vaccinated or have valid questions about the Covid passport scheme and want to know what it means for them on a matchday.”

The club also noted that they would help any fans who are yet fully vaccinated to “get their jabs with ease” with NHS Lothian having already provided pop-up vaccination clinics on select matchdays.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.