Hibs release striker Anthony Stokes from two-year contract

Anthony Stokes’ third spell at Hibs is over after he was released just six months into his two-year contract.

The Irish striker has been exiled from the first-team squad since incurring the wrath of club management during the recent training trip to Portugal.

His departure has been on the cards for the past three weeks, and head coach Neil Lennon, speaking at his pre-match media briefing at East Mains earlier today, had outlined his hope that Stokes – who has overstepped the mark with his bosses on more than one occasion this season – would depart by the end of the transfer window.

A resolution has now been reached and the 2016 Scottish Cup final hero is now on the lookout for a new club. He leaves having scored 11 goals in 21 appearances this season.