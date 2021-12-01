The Easter Road side received around 17,500 tickets for the Hampden showdown with Celtic but both the club and manager Jack Ross questioned why such a small initial allocation was handed over.

However, the club has confirmed that they are continuing to lobby the SPFL for a greater share of the attendance.

A statement read: “We can confirm that we’ve sold out our full Premier Sports Cup Final ticket allocation.

A general view of Hampden Park

“We received in the region of 17,500 tickets for the game at Hampden Park, which will take place on Sunday 19 December and kick-off at 15:00.

“Knowing that we would sell out our full ticket allocation, we have constantly been engaged with the SPFL to gain more tickets. We think it’s of paramount importance that we receive a greater allocation for our supporters, and for sporting integrity.

“We are putting increased pressure on the SPFL and will update supporters as soon as we hear more.”

Speaking after the initial announcement, Ross said he “didn’t quite understand” the logic behind such an uneven ticket split.

He added: “I just can’t quite fathom it. I understand fans having bigger and smaller fan-bases and I understand there will be a ceiling on the numbers that clubs will sell.

“I can understand the reallocation of tickets, segregation issues, but I think Hampden is a stadium that can be segregated quite easily.

“It seems to be peculiar that a 50-50 split is not offered up as the first alternative, with the ability to adjust thereafter. That would be much more sensible.”

