Hibs return to the top of the SPFL Reserve League with one game to play

Hibs have revived their slim hopes of taking the SPFL Reserve League title following a 2-0 win over Dundee United.

The Easter Road side had gone into the match trailing league leaders Celtic by a point but the Parkhead youngster’s suffered defeat at the hands of Rangers.

A strong Hibs side, including the likes of Steven Whittaker, Ryan Gauld, Marvin Bartley, Thomas Ageypong and Jonathan Spector took full advantage.

A first-half strike from Lewis Allan and a second by Oli Shaw after the interval earned them a comfortable win and took them back into pole position, two points ahead of Celtic and Rangers – for whom Glenn Middleton scored twice.

The Glasgow sides, however, both have a game in hand over Hibs who play their final match of the season away to Dunfermline Athletic next Monday knowing only a win will keep their title hopes alive.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Whittaker (Campbell 60), Spector, Johnson, Mackie (Donaldson 51), Bigirimana, Bartley (Block 72), Gauld (I Murray 60), Allan, Shaw, Agyepong (Gullan 45). Subs not used: Martin, Waugh.