Hibs return to the top of the SPFL Reserve League with one game to play

Oli Shaw scored the second goal for Hibs
Hibs have revived their slim hopes of taking the SPFL Reserve League title following a 2-0 win over Dundee United.

The Easter Road side had gone into the match trailing league leaders Celtic by a point but the Parkhead youngster’s suffered defeat at the hands of Rangers.

A strong Hibs side, including the likes of Steven Whittaker, Ryan Gauld, Marvin Bartley, Thomas Ageypong and Jonathan Spector took full advantage.

A first-half strike from Lewis Allan and a second by Oli Shaw after the interval earned them a comfortable win and took them back into pole position, two points ahead of Celtic and Rangers – for whom Glenn Middleton scored twice.

The Glasgow sides, however, both have a game in hand over Hibs who play their final match of the season away to Dunfermline Athletic next Monday knowing only a win will keep their title hopes alive.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Whittaker (Campbell 60), Spector, Johnson, Mackie (Donaldson 51), Bigirimana, Bartley (Block 72), Gauld (I Murray 60), Allan, Shaw, Agyepong (Gullan 45). Subs not used: Martin, Waugh.