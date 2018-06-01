Hibs reveal home and away kits for 2018/19 season

Hibs have launched their home, away and goalkeeping kits for the 2018/19 season, the home jersey boasting a striking design featuring a series of diamonds in different shades of green sweeping across the jersey.

However, the Easter Road club has swapped the popular black away shirt of last season for a white one sporting bottle green sleeves.

The home jersey will be complemented by white shorts and emerald green socks, while the away shirt is partnered by bottle green shorts and white socks with a green “fold-over” cuff.

The home gear can be purchased online now with orders dispatched on Monday, when it will be available from the club store from 10am. The jersey costs £45 for adults and £35 for juniors.

The away kit will be on sale online and in-person from the clubstore on Friday June 15, with the replica goalkeeping jerseys available the following Friday priced at £45 for adults and £40 for juniors.

Revealing the Capital club have also now sold 12,000 season tickets, Hibs head of sales and sponsorship Laura Montgomery said: “As a club, Hibernian has an enormously rich history in terms of on field success, great players and iconic kits.

“In the modern-day sense we like to think of ourselves as a progressive club, one which is moving forward, but is also respective of our past – which is why we have selected three shades of green on the home top and revived a classic for our away jersey.

“The designs are bold and will join a repertoire of striking kits in our back catalogue.”