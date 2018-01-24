Hibs run rule over Grasshoppers striker Florian Kamberi

Hibs are on the trail of Swiss striker Florian Kamberi as Easter Road boss Neil Lennon bids to beef up his strikeforce before the transfer window closes in a week’s time.

The 22-year-old has been on trial with the Edinburgh club with a view to a loan deal until the end of the season from his current club, Swiss Super League outfit Grasshoppers.

Lennon, who has already signed Australian forward Jamie Maclaren on loan from German side Darmstadt, admitted in the wake of Sunday’s Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts that adding another hitman was a priority.

Towering Lithuanian striker Deivydas Matulevicius has been told he’s free to find another club, having failed to make an impact since he arrived in the Capital on a two-year contract in the summer.

At 6ft 2in tall, Zurich-born Kamberi – who is of Kosovan Albian descent but has won four Under-21 caps for Switzerland – would appear to fit Lennon’s criteria of having a more physical presence in attack.

However, it is understood a deal has yet to be struck to bring Kamberi to Easter Road, who spent last season farmed out to Bundesliga 2 side Karlsruher.