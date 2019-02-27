Hibs running the rule over American defender Jonathon Spector

Hibs are running the rule over former West Ham and Birmingham defender Jonathon Spector.

The 32-year-old American – released by MLS side Orlando City at the end of last year – is currently using the Capital club’s East Mains training facilities.

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom will take a look at Spector, who has won 36 caps for the United States, before deciding whether to offer the player a contract.

Spector began his career with Manchester United but, having made just three league appearances at Old Trafford, joined West Ham aged 20 in 2006. After five years at Upton Park, he moved to Birmingham where he spent six years playing predominantly at right-back but filling in at centre-half when required.

Spector joined Orlando in 2017 and played two seasons in the MLS, replacing Brazilian legend Kaka as captain in 2018.