Hibs score eight in Reserve League Cup clash with Partick

Fraser Murray grabbed a hat-trick as Hibs hammered Partick Thistle 8-2 in a Reserve League Cup tie at Lesser Hampden today.

Just two days after the first team thumped Hamilton 6-0 in the Ladbrokes Premiership, Grant Murray’s young side took their Glasgow opponents apart in this Group C tie.

Murray, Sean Mackie and two goals from Lewis Allan had Hibs 4-0 up with just 30 minutes on the clock but Brice Ntambwe and Callum Wilson pulled two back for the Jags only for Jamie Gullan to add a fifth for the Edinburgh side before half-time.

Murray scored Hibs’ sixth before Partick had Jack Stone sent off in the 56th minute.

A corner taken by Fraser Murray was then deflected into his own net by a Thistle defender for No.7.

And, with 15 minutes remaining, Murray scored his third – and Hibs’ eighth – of the afternoon,

Hibs: Dabrowksi, Donaldson, Stirling, Waugh, Yeats, Mackie, Blake, I Murray, F Murray, Gullan, Allan. Subs: Martin, Woods, Paton, Shanley.