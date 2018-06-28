Hibs season ticket sales break 13,000 mark

Hibs say more than 13,000 season tickets have been sold this summer, with the first league fixture still more than a month away.

Fans backed the Easter Road side in their return to the top flight last season, with attendances at their highest since the late 1950s.

A fourth place finish and Celtic’s victory in the Scottish Cup final over Motherwell sealed European football for Hibs, and supporters have been snapping up season tickets in all three home stands for the forthcoming campaign.

Nearly 1,500 are new season ticket holders for the current campaign, with the club confirming that sales are “currently over 1,000 up on the equivalent point last season”.

Hibs’ average home attendance last season was 18,123. A near capacity crowd of 20,193 for the visit of Celtic in early December was the club’s highest while the lowest gate was 15,459 for a midweek match with Motherwell in late January.