Hibs season-ticket sales continuing to soar

Season-ticket sales at Easter Road are continuing to soar following a record number being snapped up by fans for this campaign.

After selling 13,500 for this season, Hibs launched their campaign for 2018/19 at the end of last month and today the club revealed sales are already running ten per cent ahead of the same point 12 months ago.

With Neil Lennon’s side battling for a second-place finish on their return to the Ladbrokes Premiership, attendances at Easter Road are averaging more than 18,000, the highest since the 1950s, with crowds pushing towards the ground’s 20,400 capacity on a number of occasions – four times the gate has exceeded 20,000.

Such has been the demand for tickets that Hibs have opened sections of the South Stand – which traditionally houses away fans – to their own support to cope while they’ve also launched a scheme under which season-ticket holders who can’t attend certain matches can release their seats for others to use.

Prices have been increased for the first time in several years although they’ve been described as “modest” with the exception of children tickets, held at only £25 in the Famous Five lower family section.

Urging fans to take advantage of the reduced “Early Bird” prices and a payment plan option under which Hibs will pick up the interest costs on the 11 instalments, both of which are available until Friday, April 6, Laura Montgomery, head of sales and sponsorship, said: “We are delighted with the number of supporters who have committed to a season ticket already. We are enjoying our highest-ever number of season ticket holders this year, so to be almost ten per cent up on the equivalent stage is very positive.”