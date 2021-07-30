Hibs' second-leg Europa Conference League clash with Rijeka to be broadcast live

Hibs' second-leg tie with Rijeka will be shown live on Premier Sports, the broadcaster has confirmed.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:07 pm
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:08 pm
Hibs defeated Santa Coloma to set up the clash with Rijeka. Picture: SNS

Jack Ross’ side host their Croatian visitors at Easter Road next Thursday in the third round of Europa Conference League qualifying before flying out to the Dalmatian Coast for the return match a week later.

Supporters will get to watch the crucial fixture through Premier Sports, who will begin their coverage at 7pm on August 12.

Hibs set up the clash after defeating Andorran side Santa Coloma in the last round.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Europa Conference LeagueSupporters