Hibs' second-leg Europa Conference League clash with Rijeka to be broadcast live

Hibs defeated Santa Coloma to set up the clash with Rijeka. Picture: SNS

Jack Ross’ side host their Croatian visitors at Easter Road next Thursday in the third round of Europa Conference League qualifying before flying out to the Dalmatian Coast for the return match a week later.

Supporters will get to watch the crucial fixture through Premier Sports, who will begin their coverage at 7pm on August 12.

Hibs set up the clash after defeating Andorran side Santa Coloma in the last round.

