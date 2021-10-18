Jack Brydon has participated in a number of training sessions with the Hibs first team

The centre-back, who had a previous loan spell at Christie Gillies Park during the 2019/20 season spent part of the last campaign on loan at Stenhousemuir and at the age of 17 was a regular starter for the Ochilview outfit.

When he wasn’t turning out for the Warriors he was representing the Hibs Under-18 side, and scored two goals in the CAS Under-18 Elite League last term.

Brydon was also training with the first-team squad at the beginning of the 2021/22 season and was named in five matchday squads, including all four Europa Conference League matches against Santa Coloma of Andorra, and Croatian side HNK Rijeka.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made his second debut for Gary Jardine’s side in the Lowland League club’s 3-1 win against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale on Saturday in the South Challenge Cup competition alongside Easter Road colleague Jayden Fairley, who scored Strollers’ second goal at Ainslie Park.

Brydon has been on Hibs’ books since he was ten years old and joins Fairley, Stevie Bradley, Innes Murray, and Dylan Tait as the Capital club’s loan contingent.

Tait has two goals and two assists in 17 games for Raith Rovers while Bradley has contributed one goal and three assists in his six games so far for the Honest Men.

Murray meanwhile has chipped in with two goals and two assists in just seven appearances for Edinburgh City.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.