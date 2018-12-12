Hibs send message of support to Leigh Griffiths on social media

Hibs have sent a message of support to former striker Leigh Griffiths after it was revealed the player is battling “ongoing issues”.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers stated on Wednesday afternoon that his star will be taking a break from the game while he tries to resolve his problems.

As soon as the news broke, both current and former players lined up to send their messages of support to the Parkhead and Scotland hitman.

Hibs have now sent their own words of encouragement, which they posted on both Twitter and Instagram.

It simply read: “We’re all with you, Leigh.” The post also showed a picture of Griffiths in a Hibs strip.

Leigh Griffiths played for clubs for 18 months, helping the club to get to two Scottish Cup finals. Picture: Robert Perry

The 28-year-old played for the Easter Road club, his boyhood heroes, between January 2011 and the summer of 2013.