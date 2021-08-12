Hibs send message to fans who have travelled to Croatia for Rijeka match

Hibs fans in Brondby on a previous European adventure. Picture: SNS

Some fans have travelled to see their team in action in the Conference League second-leg tie following the 1-1 draw at Easter Road.

However, the club have warned supporters that only Croat residents will be able to gain entry, while noting if some do get into the match they “risk ejection and put the club at risk of a UEFA fine".

A small band of fans were able to watch the club in action against Santa Coloma in Andorra in the previous round.

“All tickets will be checked prior to entry and any Hibernian fans who are not Croat residents will be turned away at the gate," Hibs said. “HNK Rijeka reserve the right to do this solely at their discretion.

“If any Hibernian fans do manage to somehow enter the stadium, they will risk ejection and put the club at risk of a UEFA fine.

“We have been made aware of posts on social media from a few fans saying they will be travelling to Croatia to attend the game. While Croatia is a green-listed country, and people from this country are free to travel there for holiday purposes, we nonetheless urge you to stay in Scotland and not travel over for the match.

“If you are heading to Croatia please don't gather outside the stadium and ensure you watch the match safely and responsibly. We want our trip to Rijeka to be a memorable occasion so encourage all fans to please stay at home and watch the game on Premier Sports.”

