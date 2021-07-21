Hibs set out arrival times for supporters to attend limited-capacity Santa Coloma clash

Hibs fans in attendance at the recent friendly clash with Arsenal. Picture: SNS

The Leith club have been restricted to a crowd of 4,700 for their opening match of the season after talks with local and government officials got the blanket 2,000 limit extended.

Jack Ross’ men welcome their Andorran opponents for the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round encounter and fans have been asked to stick to certain allocation times to see their favourites in action in a competitive contest for the first time since March 2020.

For supporters sitting in Lower West Stand blocks 1,2,3 & 4 (turnstiles 13-16), West Upper Stand 13 & 14 (turnstiles 21-24) and East Stand blocks 38-41 (turnstiles 33-37), the following times are permitted for entry:

6.00 – 6.15pm

6.30 – 6.45pm

7.00 – 7.15pm

7.30 – 7.45pm

For supporters in Lower West Stand blocks 6, 7, 8 & 9 (turnstiles 17-20), West Upper Stand 11 & 12 (turnstiles 9-12) and East Stand Blocks 42-44 (turnstiles 38 - 42), the following times are permitted:

5.45 – 6.00pm

6.15 – 6.30pm

6.45 – 7.00pm

7.15 – 7.30pm

Fans have been asked to turn up wearing face masks and to have photo ID. Face masks are mandatory throughout the match unless medically exempt.

Supporters have also been asked not to attend if they have shown any symptoms of Covid-19, including a temperature of 37.8 degrees or above, a new continuous cough or a loss of taste or smell.

