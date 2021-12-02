Hibs set to be backed by 20,000 fans at Hampden as club wins SPFL ticket battle for Premier Sports Cup final

Hibs will be backed by close to 20,000 fans at Hampden

The Easter Road side was initially allocated 17,500 tickets for the showpiece event, prompting manager Jack Ross to brand the decision ‘unfathomable’ while the club sold out all their tickets by Wednesday December 1 but reassured fans that they were still in talks with the SPFL over a larger share of the capacity.

Hibs will now be backed by around 20,000 fans at the national stadium on December 19, with the remaining tickets going on sale from midday on Friday December 3 both online and in person from the club’s ticket office at Easter Road.

The additional tickets are located in the upper tier of the BT Scotland South Stand.

A club statement read: “We’re pleased to have been given a greater allocation for the Premier Sports Cup Final against Celtic.

“After constant discussion with the SPFL, we have been given just over 2,000 extra tickets for the match that takes place on Sunday 19 December, 2021; 3pm kick-off.

“As a club, we are happy that more of our supporters will be able to attend the game at Hampden Park and that our persistence with the SPFL paid off.”

It will be the Hibees’ fourth appearance in the League Cup final since the year 2000, having lost to Livingston and Ross County in 2004 and 2016 respectively and beating Kilmarnock in 2007, and the sixth time Ross will lead his Hibs side out at Hampden.

