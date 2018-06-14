Hibs set to confirm permanent deal for striker Florian Kamberi

Hibs are expected to confirm the signing of Florian Kamberi after the Easter Road club finalised the transfer of the Swiss striker from Grasshopper Zurich.

The 23-year-old joined Hibs on loan in January and was an instant hit with the club, scoring nine goals in 14 games and becoming a fans’ favourite.

Hibs and Grasshoppers had agreed a summer transfer window fee when the loan deal was struck and the Capital outfit have decided to take up that option, meaning that no other clubs could sign him until that agreement expired today.

Despite interest from numerous clubs in the UK and abroad, Kamberi has chosen to prolong his spell at Hibs. Club officials, including chief executive Leeann Dempster, flew overseas yesterday to push the deal through and hope to formally announce the transfer later today.