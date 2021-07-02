Hibs set to loan three youngsters to Civil Service Strollers - after teams meet in pre-season friendly

Hibs trio Josh Currie, centre, Yrick Gallantes, and Oscar MacIntyre are in line for season-long loan moves to Civil Service Strollers - but only after the two sides meet in a pre-season friendly

The two Edinburgh sides announced a tie-up recently following several years of good relations that led to a number of Easter Road youngsters turning out for the Lowland League outfit on loan.

Jack Brydon and Jayden Fairley, along with former Hibee Callum Yeats all progressed from Strollers on to Hibs’ other Scottish partners Stenhousemuir and Sporting Director Graeme Mathie is keen for more players to follow that route in the future.

Josh Currie Yrick Gallantes and Oscar MacIntyre have already featured for Strollers in their pre-season friendlies against Dunfermline Athletic and Hearts and while the trio are expected to be wearing Hibs colours at Christie Gillies Park this evening, the Evening News understands they will make the moves official in time for the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Currie is a centre-forward who can also operate at right wingback while Gallantes can play on either flank. MacIntyre is equally comfortable as a left-back or left wing-back.

Both Currie and MacIntyre featured regularly for Hibs Under-18 last season, with Currie netting twice during the campaign.

Meanwhile, centre-back Dino Leddie has joined Strollers on a permanent basis after his contract at Hibs expired. Formerly at Hearts, he signed a two-year deal with Hibs in August 2019 after a brief stint in Sweden with fourth-tier team Ytterhogdals IK before spending time on loan at Gala Fairydean Rovers, and CD Almunecar City in Spain.

