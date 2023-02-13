The 29-year-old centre-back was most recently with Fleetwood Town in England’s League One, working under former Easter Road midfielder Scott Brown but left on transfer deadline day last month after making just four appearances in all competitions.

He joined the Cods after leaving the Dons during Jim Goodwin’s summer overhaul last year but has been back in Scotland training with Hibs and while there has been interest from other clubs, he is understood to be on the verge of signing a short-term deal after impressing during a short trial spell at East Mains.

Manager Lee Johnson has been on the lookout for reinforcements to bolster the Capital club’s central defensive options after Ryan Porteous was sold to Watford and Rocky Bushiri sustained an injury that will keep him out for much of the remainder of the season.

Mikey Devlin has been training with Hibs following his departure from Fleetwood Town

Speaking earlier this month Johnson said of Devlin: “He’s had his recent injury history but all reports we’ve had from his last club have been positive. It’s an opportunity for us to have a look at him and him to have a look at us for. Whether it's short-term or longer depends on the circumstances but when somebody's out of contract, both parties are looking to protect themselves moving forwards."