Hibs set to sign Stevie Mallan from Barnsley

Hibs are set to finalise the signing of Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan.

The Easter Road side are hopeful of concluding the deal ahead of UEFA’s registration deadline, allowing the 22-year-old to face Faroese side NSI Runavik in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Mallan joined Barnsley from St Mirren in a £200,000 switch in May 2017, signing a two-year deal after his performances in Scotland caught the eye of Paul Heckingbottom.

However, he has struggled to hold down a starting place in the Tykes’ first team and is understood to have told the club he is keen on a return to Scotland.

Mallan has only featured nine times for the Oakwell side, who suffered relegation to League One last season, with his last appearance coming as an 82nd minute substitute in a 1-0 defeat at Ipswich in early April.

Hibs have already brought in Swiss striker Florian Kamberi on a permanent contract after he impressed on loan earlier this year while Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has joined on a season-long loan deal.