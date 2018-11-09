Hibs set to unleash Jamie Maclaren and Florian Kamberi on Aberdeen

Neil Lennon is relishing the prospect of reuniting Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren in attack against Aberdeen tonight after a disrupted start to the season for Hibs’ two main strikers.

Kamberi was plagued by injury early in the campaign, while Maclaren has been sidelined more recently with a back problem, meaning the Europa League defeat away to Molde in August is the only match this season in which the pair have started together. With Maclaren having returned to the starting line-up in last weekend’s defeat by St Johnstone and Kamberi back after serving a suspension in that game, Lennon has the option of unleashing the pair – who hit 17 goals between them in the second half of last season – at Pittodrie this evening.

“It will be nice,” said the manager. “We have only had that luxury once this season and that was in Molde and both of them, you could tell, weren’t 100 per cent fit. Jamie has had the back strain but played last week and it’s all good, and Flo had his suspension, but both of them will be in contention for Aberdeen which should give us a bit more impetus up front.”

Captain David Gray and vice-captain Paul Hanlon have failed to shake off their injuries in time to make the trip north, while Thomas Agyepong, Emerson Hyndman and Miquel Nelom are also set to miss out. Greek right-back Charalampos Mavrias is in the frame for a debut after playing 90 minutes for the reserves in midweek.