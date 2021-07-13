Hibs show solidarity with Arsenal and Bukayo Saka with Easter Road gesture

A Hibs shirt with Bukayo Saka's name and number pictured in the away dressing room at Easter Road

The 19-year-old, who saw his spot-kick saved by ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the penalty shoot-out to seal victory for Italy, was targeted on social media in the wake of the match, prompting national team captain Harry Kane and several of Saka’s team-mates to issue strongly-worded statements in support of the teenager.

Now the Easter Road side have shown solidarity with tonight’s opponents, including a Hibs shirt with ‘Saka 7’ on the reverse in the Arsenal dressing room along with a statement: “We stand with you, Bukayo Saka.”

Arsenal issued a strongly-worded statement on the day after the Wembley final, writing on their website: “Last night we witnessed the leadership and character we’ve always known and loved in Bukayo. However, this feeling of pride quickly turned to sorrow at the racist comments our young player was subjected to on his social media platforms after the final whistle.

"Once again, we are sad to have to say we condemn the racism towards a number of black players. This cannot continue and the social media platforms and authorities must act to ensure this disgusting abuse to which our players are subjected on a daily basis stops now.

"Our message to Bukayo is: hold your head high, we are so very proud of you and we cannot wait to welcome you back home to Arsenal soon.”

