Hibs sign defender Jonathan Spector on a short-term deal

Hibs have announded that tyey have signed defender Jonathan Spector on a short-term deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Head Coach Paul Heckingbottom told www.hibernianfc.co.uk: “Jonathan offers experience, quality and versatility in an area where we haven’t had much cover recently.

“He’s made a great impression on everyone since he arrived and it’s easy to see why he’s had the career he’s had. We look forward to having him as an option when we’re back from the international break.”

After spending time at the Hibernian Training Centre in recent weeks to build up his fitness in anticipation of the move, Jonathan can’t wait to get going and establish himself as soon as possible.

He said: “I’m excited to be here. With the MLS season finishing I’ve been off for a little bit but I’ve been here for a couple of weeks now and it’s been a great transition period to get used to everything.

“I understand the expectations of the manager and I was able to get a feel for the club having gone to a couple of the home matches.

“I’m certainly ready to get going to help the team and the club in whatever way I can.”

The 33-year-old, capped 36 times for the United States, was a free agent after being released by Orlando City.

more follows....