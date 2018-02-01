Hibs sign Scott Allan and Cammy Bell; Matulevicius and Murray depart

Scott Allan has returned to Hibs on loan until the end of the season, with striker Simon Murray going in the opposite direction.

The Easter Road side also confirmed the signing of former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Cammy Bell on a deal until the end of the season.

Cammy Bell has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season. Picture: HibsOfficial/Twitter

Allan was named the Scottish Championship’s PFA Player of the Year in 2015 after an impressive season under Alan Stubbs, and joins Hibs after spending the first half of the season on loan at Dundee.

Bell was released by Kilmarnock on the final day of the transfer window and agreed a short-term deal with Hibs hours later.

Both players were at Easter Road as Hibs defeated Motherwell 2-1 thanks to a debut goal from new signing Flo Kamberi and a first goal for on-loan Manchester City winger Brandon Barker.

Hibs also confirmed that Deivydas Matulevicius has left the club by mutual consent.

Deivydas Matulevicius has left Hibs by mutual consent. Picture: Getty Images

The Lithuanian forward, who signed a two-year deal in the summer of last year, had been told last month that he was free to find a new club.