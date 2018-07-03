Hibs’ Simon Murray plans to be Florian Kamberi’s new Jamie Maclaren

Simon Murray hopes his return to Easter Road will see him forge the same lethal partnership with Florian Kamberi as the Swiss striker enjoyed with Jamie Maclaren.

Despite being Hibs’ top scorer, Murray found himself heading for Dundee on loan at the end of January as Kamberi and Australian hitman Maclaren arrived in Edinburgh, the pair going on to claim 17 goals between them.

Murray and Kamberi played for the first time together as Hibs defeated Linlithgow Rose 2-0 in their first pre-season friendly and Murray believes their different styles can produce a fruitful strike-force.

He said: “Flo did very well last season and got a good few goals. He’s a powerful guy, great at holding the ball up whereas I like to run off rather than come to feet. Jamie Maclaren liked to do the same, getting in behind, so hopefully Flo and I can work well together.”