Hibs slash ticket prices for Cove Rangers cup clash in hopes of bumper Easter Road crowd

The Aberdeenshire side visits the Capital on Thursday January 20 in a rematch of the League Cup group encounter of October 2020.

The game will be shown live on BBC Scotland but with kick-off coming three days after limits on the numbers of spectators at football matches are expected to be lifted, the Capital club is keen not only to give something back to the fans but to try and ensure a large attendance for the encounter.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “We know how committed our fantastic supporters have been over the last two years, and how busy the period was before Christmas, so we wanted to make sure this game was as affordable as possible.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have reduced ticket pirces for the cup match against Cove Rangers

“We approached Cove to see if they would work with us on the pricing and we would like to thank them for their understanding and I’m sure our supporters appreciate it as well.

“The prices are pretty much at the lowest level we are allowed to charge as we want to show our thanks to the supporters for their backing during the pandemic.

“We’d love to see as many supporters as possible at Easter Road as we start another Scottish Cup journey.”

Season ticket-holders will pay just £10 with concessions charged £5, while non-season ticket-holders will pay £15 and £10 with tickets on sale from Monday January 10.