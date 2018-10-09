Hibs star Daryl Horgan dropped from Republic of Ireland squad

Have your say

Daryl Horgan will play no part in the upcoming international double-header after Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill decided to trim his squad.

Hibs midfielder Daryl Horgan. Picture: SNS

The manager cut six players from his provisional selection, including the Hibs attacking midfielder who has impressed since signing from Preston North End in the summer.

Also dropped from the squad was former Hibs full-back Richie Towell, along with Greg Cunningham, Graham Burke, Alan Judge and Ronan Curtis.

Ireland are looking for their first win of the UEFA Nations League campaign following defeat to Wales last month.

They’ll take on Ryan Giggs’ side next Tuesday after squaring off against Denmark on Saturday.