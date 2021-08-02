Hibs star Joe Newell shoots down troll on Twitter with hilarious response
Joe Newell earned the approval of Hibs supporters on Sunday evening as he helped his team to three points at Fir Park and then did so again on social media after the match.
The midfielder additionally tweeted his appreciation for Christian Doidge after his team-mate came off the bench to fire Hibs level at 2-2.
Newell wrote on Twitter: “And he’s off the mark great comeback today, what a game!”
This innocuous statement drew the ire of a Motherwell supporter, who demanded of Newell: “I take it you and the ref are best buds??? Lucky to stay on the park today .. f*d”
Despite the insult, the Easter Road No.11 chose to play along, shutting down the abuser in fewer than 240 characters.
He replied: “Wouldn’t say he’s my best mate, but we text every day and he did just come over for a Chinese and a chill after the game.”