Hibs star Joe Newell shoots down troll on Twitter with hilarious response

Joe Newell tackles Motherwell striker Keith van Veen during Hibs' 3-2 win. Picture: SNS

The midfielder additionally tweeted his appreciation for Christian Doidge after his team-mate came off the bench to fire Hibs level at 2-2.

Newell wrote on Twitter: “And he’s off the mark great comeback today, what a game!”

This innocuous statement drew the ire of a Motherwell supporter, who demanded of Newell: “I take it you and the ref are best buds??? Lucky to stay on the park today .. f*d”

Despite the insult, the Easter Road No.11 chose to play along, shutting down the abuser in fewer than 240 characters.

He replied: “Wouldn’t say he’s my best mate, but we text every day and he did just come over for a Chinese and a chill after the game.”

