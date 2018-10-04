Hibs star Martin Boyle to be included in Australia squad

Hibs winger Martin Boyle will be included in the Australia squad to face Kuwait when it is announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old’s impressive form for the Easter Road side this season saw him touted for a Scotland call-up which would have seen him become involved in an international tug of war.

However he wasn’t picked by Alex McLeish for Scotland’s Uefa Nations League clash with Israel and friendly against Portugal this month.

It has opened the door for Australia boss Graham Arnold to utilise the player with Boyle, who was born in Scotland, qualifying for the Socceroos through his Australian-born father.

Fox Sports 500 in Australia have reported that the player will be picked for a training camp in the United Arab Emirates before the friendly with Kuwait on 15 October.

Martin Boyle to be called up by Australia. Picture: SNS/Sammy Turner

Boyle will still be eligible for Scotland even if he plays against Kuwait or against South Korea and Lebanon next month because they are not competitive encounters.

Australia’s next competitive fixtures is in the Asian Cup in January 2019.

