Hibs star Milligan captains Australia to victory

Hibs midfielder Mark Milligan captained Australia to a 4-0 friendly win over Kuwait.

The 33-year-old played in the centre of defence as the Socceroos eased past their hosts thanks to goals from Apostolos Giannou, Tom Rogic, Awer Mabil and an own goal by Khaled Haijah.

Milligan, winning his 72nd cap, is expected to play next month against South Korea in a friendly. Fellow Hibees Jamie Maclaren, injured with a back strain, and Martin Boyle are also likely to be included in Graham Arnold’s squad for the match in Sydney.