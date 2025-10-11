National team boss Steve Clarke will call up two replacements for suspended pair Lewis Ferguson and Ryan Christie ahead of Belarus clash

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Clarke has handed a shock maiden Scotland call-up to versatile Hibs star Josh Mulligan for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

The Easter Road midfielder has enjoyed an excellent start to the season for David Gray’s side and had recently emerged on the international radar of national team boss Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be uncapped Mulligan’s first senior involvement, having previously been a regular in the Under-21s when he was at Dundee - scoring one goal in 16 outings.

The 22-year-old was out of contract at Dens Park in the summer and has proved to be a shrewd acquisition for the capital club, albeit the two Premiership clubs have yet to agree a fee that will likely result in a tribunal.

Hibs and Rangers stars handed late Scotland call-ups

Clarke acted quickly to bolster his options in the middle of the park with star men Lewis Ferguson and Ryan Christie both suspended for tomorrow’s crucial showdown at Hampden Park after picking up yellow cards against Greece.

Rangers star Connor Barron has also been summoned from an emergency shortlist of back-ups to help fill the void and ensure he’s not short of bodies for the must-win clash. He has featured in several squads and made his debut in the friendly with minnows Liechtenstein in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scots will also be without the services of Brentford right-back Aaron Hickey who limped off during Thursday’s vital 3-1 comeback win over the Greeks with a muscle injury.

However, that area is less of a concern with Clarke already drafting in Derby County’s Max Johnston as cover last week. He also has fit-again Celtic defender Anthony Ralston to call on.

Sunday’s match will see Clarke become the nation’s longest-serving manager, surpassing Craig Brown as he prepares to take charge of his 72nd international fixture.

The former Kilmarnock boss will hope to mark the occasion with three points as the Tartan Army look to take another huge step towards qualifying for next summer’s finals in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad